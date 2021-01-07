Le Congrès valide la victoire de Biden et Harris à la présidentielle

Liens d'accessibilité

Le Congrès des Etats-Unis a officialisé tôt jeudi 7 janvier la victoire de Joe Biden à la présidentielle, dernière étape avant son investiture le 20 janvier. Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump. The tally followed a joint session of the House and Senate that was interrupted by supporters of the president who stormed the US Capitol, bringing violence and mayhem to the seat of government.

